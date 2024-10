Beloved Actress Teri Garr, star of "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," dies at 79 She is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in “Tootsie” and other films like "Mr. Mom.” Actress Teri Garr died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. In 2002, Garr revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, though she continued to act for some time following the diagnosis.