Watch CBS News

Bear spotted in Robbinsville, New Jersey

There have been several sightings of a bear in Robbinsville, New Jersey recently. Photos were taken on Reagan Lane Tuesday morning. Neighbors are afraid there is more than one. Police believe it's the same bear and said no damage has been reported.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.