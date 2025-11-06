Aviation safety worker at PHL Airport uses time off to picket to end government shutdown During his off time and while his teammates were at work, airway transportation system specialist Lane Conley picketed outside Philadelphia International Airport. Conley, a member of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, has not received a paycheck in weeks. Meanwhile, PHL is one of the airports where service is being reduced to lessen the burden on air traffic controllers. Jan Carabeo is live at the airport with all the latest that travelers need to know.