Another delay for the SS United States, departure postponed until Wednesday due to high winds After weeks of delays, the SS United States is scheduled to finally depart from Philadelphia on Wednesday. The rusted ocean liner was supposed to leave at noon on Tuesday, but that was rescheduled due to high winds. The Delaware River Port Authority says the ship will leave tomorrow around 12:45 p.m. Once the ship leaves Philly, it will be towed to Mobile, Alabama.