American Lung Association to hold annual Lung Force Walk at Philadelphia Zoo The American Lung Association is inviting you to stand up against lung cancer. Their annual Lung Force Walk is taking place at the Philadelphia Zoo on May 10, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The executive director for the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania Caroline Hutchinson and lung cancer survivor Donna Thompson joined CBS News Philadelphia to talk more about this year's event.