Advertise With Us

The Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon is June 21 benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Alex Scott's mom Liz joins CBS Philadelphia for telethon The Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon is June 21 benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On