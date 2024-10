Actor Montana Jordan talks to CBS Philadelphia about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding with “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” It's a sequel to the hit comedy "Young Sheldon” following the couple as they start a family in Texas. The second episode airs tonight, right here on CBS. Natasha Brown caught up with Montana Jordan who plays Georgie. He shared why he's so excited about the sequel.