A string of tractor-trailer cargo thefts in Northeast and South Philadelphia Detectives in the northeast are urging tractor-trailer drivers to be vigilant during their deliveries in Philadelphia. This is after a string of cargo robberies in Northeast and South Philadelphia beginning around June 26. Investigators said thieves have been targeting meat delivery trucks which usually arrive overnight. The thieves either broke into the back of the truck while the driver was sleeping or when the vehicle was unattended.