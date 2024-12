A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts situation a "non-issue" this week, Sirianni says | Full press conference Nick Sirianni says the Philadelphia Eagles locker room since Wednesday has moved on from the A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts situation after a saga this week starting with Brown's comments that the offense needed more passing. The Birds take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday with a chance to clinch the NFC East with a win and a Commanders loss or tie.