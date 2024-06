A haven for LGBTQ+ beachgoers, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware has long been a "community of diversity" Rehoboth Beach is known for its extraordinary entertainment, dancing and drag dinner theater, and its mile-long boardwalk that's bursting with eclectic shops and restaurants overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Sussex County, Delaware beach resort is not only a popular getaway for families, but it's long been a booming mecca for the LGBTQ+ community.