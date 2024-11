76ers Tyrese Maxey Thanksgiving meal giveaway in North Philadelphia Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey is helping some families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table. For the third year in a row, Maxey and his foundation provided free holiday meals. Long lines formed outside George Washington Carver High School in North Philadelphia for pickup and a chance to meet Maxey. Turkey and all the fixing were part of the 2,000 Thanksgiving dinners.