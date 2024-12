3rd annual Voorhees Animal Orphanage Pit Ball in Cherry Hill, New Jersey CBS Philadelphia's own Jim Donovan was the master of ceremonies at the third annual Voorhees Animal Orphanage Pit Ball on Saturday. The event was held to support animals in need to find forever homes. The orphanage said it costs $25 a day to feed and shelter a homeless pet. Over 200 people and at least this one pup were on hand for the event.