30 people displaced after 3-alarm fire in Allentown Another investigation is underway following an early morning 3-alarm fire in Allentown which displaced 30 residents. Crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. to heavy smoke and flames in multiple buildings on North Third Street. One occupant and four emergency responders were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released. The Red Cross is assisting 15 residents who are unable to return to their homes.