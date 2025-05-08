2025 Lung Force Walk is personal for mother and her son, a Fox Chase Cancer Center researcher Dr. Johnathan Whetstine is the director of the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at the Fox Chase Cancer Center and has received multiple Lung Cancer Discovery Awards. He and his mother, Jeane Whetstine, will take part in the American Lung Association's 2025 Lung Force Walk at the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday, May 10 — the cause is personal to them as Jeane has had four different cancers but beat them, thanks to early detection. Stephanie Stahl reports.