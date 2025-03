2 bodies recovered in Philadelphia’s East Germantown fire that destroyed twin home The bodies of two people have been recovered after a fire destroyed a twin home in East Germantown. The fire broke out yesterday evening on the 500 block of Brinton Street. Both of the twin homes were destroyed. A firefighter was injured battling the flames. We are told that the firefighter is recovering and is in stable condition. No word yet on how that blaze was started.