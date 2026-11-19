1980 Philadelphia news archive: Frank Rizzo smashes hidden camera and threatens reporter In November 1980, KYW-TV Channel 3 I-Team investigative reporter Stan Bohrman questioned former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo after news crews spotted uniformed Philadelphia police officers watering Rizzo’s front lawn in Chestnut Hill — sparking a hidden-camera altercation and an unedited street tirade. During the investigation into Rizzo’s taxpayer-funded K-9 police security detail on Crefeld Street, Rizzo discovered an I-Team stakeout van, ripped the cables out of cameraman Greg Meyer’s video equipment while police officers stood by and later challenged Bohrman and his crew to a fistfight behind a fence — unleashing classic Philly insults including "crumb creep," "crumb bum" and "lush." More