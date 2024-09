14-year-old in custody after high school shooting in Georgia leaves 4 dead and 9 hospitalized We learned that two students as well as two teachers are dead after a mass shooting inside a high school in Georgia. This happened at Apalachee High School in Winder, which is about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta. In addition to the four people killed, at least nine others had gunshot wounds. A 14-year-old suspect is in custody and will be charged with murder. CBS News Correspondent Dave Malkoff reports.