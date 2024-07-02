13 kids undergo naturalization ceremony; Red, White and Blue To-Do parade through Old City Tuesday, July 2 is the first-ever Red, White and Blue To-Do in Philadelphia - it's on the day the U.S.' second president, John Adams, wanted to be Independence Day - as this was the day the Continental Congress declared freedom from Great Britain. It wasn't until July 4 that the Founding Fathers printed the Declaration of Independence, a rationalization and explanation of their decision. In honor of Adams' wishes today be a day of "pomp and parade," there was a short parade through Old City from the National Constitution Center to Carpenters' Hall.