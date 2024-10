1 dead, 1 injured after West Philadelphia shooting leads to car crash into SEPTA bus A man was shot and killed during a robbery Wednesday night and the suspects then crashed into a SEPTA bus trying to escape. It happened at 40th and Brown streets in the Mantua neighborhood. Police say two men entered a store and tried to rob 36-year-old Terrell Jones. The injured suspect was taken into custody and police are searching for the second suspect. No one on the bus was injured.