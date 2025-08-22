Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia's Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-3988.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4014.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4019.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4054.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4134.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4171.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4198.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4211.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4258.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4291.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4338.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

Dîner en Blanc 2025 at Girard College

dsc-4356.jpg
HughE Dillon

Guests of all ages joined together at Girard College for the 2025 Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue