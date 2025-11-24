Watch CBS News
Local News

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

Manayunk lights up for the holidays

People pose for photos during a holiday event in Manayunk
HughE Dillon

HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue