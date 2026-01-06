These 10 pictures are the winners of the Delaware Farm Bureau's amateur photo contest
1st place: Morgan Webb
The Delaware Farm Bureau has announced the 10 winners of its annual amateur photography contest.
The photos all show farm and nature scenes around the First State, depicting all aspects of farm life from equipment to animals to people.
This photo above from Morgan Webb was awarded first place.
"For many in the agricultural community, this scene brings back memories of childhood days spent in a tractor cab. Those experiences often spark a lifelong passion for farming, teaching kids early on the hard work and dedication the industry requires," the DFB said in a news release.
2nd place: Emerson Hickey
The winning photos will be displayed at the Delaware Farm Bureau office in Camden and the Delaware Agriculture Museum in Dover.
3rd place: Lois Wilkinson
4th place: Kristen Kemp
Honorable Mention: Tracy Thompkins
Honorable Mention: April Doyle
Honorable Mention: Charlotte Betley
Honorable Mention: Deborah Felmey
Honorable Mention: Madison Pete
Honorable Mention: Shelby Alexander