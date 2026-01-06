These 10 pictures are the winners of the Delaware Farm Bureau's amateur photo contest

Morgan Webb via Delaware Farm Bureau

1st place: Morgan Webb

The Delaware Farm Bureau has announced the 10 winners of its annual amateur photography contest.

The photos all show farm and nature scenes around the First State, depicting all aspects of farm life from equipment to animals to people.

This photo above from Morgan Webb was awarded first place.

"For many in the agricultural community, this scene brings back memories of childhood days spent in a tractor cab. Those experiences often spark a lifelong passion for farming, teaching kids early on the hard work and dedication the industry requires," the DFB said in a news release.