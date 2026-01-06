Watch CBS News
These 10 pictures are the winners of the Delaware Farm Bureau's amateur photo contest

Joe Brandt
Morgan Webb via Delaware Farm Bureau

1st place: Morgan Webb

The Delaware Farm Bureau has announced the 10 winners of its annual amateur photography contest.

The photos all show farm and nature scenes around the First State, depicting all aspects of farm life from equipment to animals to people.

This photo above from Morgan Webb was awarded first place.

"For many in the agricultural community, this scene brings back memories of childhood days spent in a tractor cab. Those experiences often spark a lifelong passion for farming, teaching kids early on the hard work and dedication the industry requires," the DFB said in a news release.

Delaware Farm Bureau announces winners of annual photo contest

Emerson Hickey via Delaware Farm Bureau

2nd place: Emerson Hickey

The winning photos will be displayed at the Delaware Farm Bureau office in Camden and the Delaware Agriculture Museum in Dover.

Lois Wilkinson via Delaware Farm Bureau

3rd place: Lois Wilkinson

Kristen Kemp via Delaware Farm Bureau

4th place: Kristen Kemp

Tracy Thompkins via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: Tracy Thompkins

April Doyle via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: April Doyle

Charlotte Betley via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: Charlotte Betley

Deborah Felmey via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: Deborah Felmey

Madison Pete via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: Madison Pete

Shelby Alexander via Delaware Farm Bureau

Honorable Mention: Shelby Alexander

