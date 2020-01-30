Emily Mello is joining Mural Arts Philadelphia and will replace Jane Golden, who is leaving after more than 40 years with the organization.
The Philadelphia theater program created for Black girls returns with an original production exploring identity, immigration and the stories often left untold.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
The Regal movie theater in King of Prussia said its IMAX 70mm projector is working again after an outage that affected screenings of "The Odyssey."
A warmup jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain during the 1972 NBA finals that was found in an Oregon thrift store could fetch more than $150,000 in an auction closing Monday.
The sounds of jazz are filling the streets of Wilmington as a new generation of musicians comes together to learn, create and carry on the city’s rich jazz legacy. Nikki DeMentri has more on the summer program focusing on emerging artists.
If you are looking for somewhere to eat in Margate, New Jersey, Meteorologist Andrew Kozak introduces us to a hot dog business marking its first summer open.
It is one of the most recognizable parts of the Wildwoods. Generations of visitors have hopped on board the bright yellow Sightseer Tramcars and taken that ride down the famous Boardwalk. Jim Donovan takes us along for the ride.
Photos by HughE Dillon
Photos by HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in attendance for the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala at the Union League in Philadelphia. Photos by HughE Dillon
Photos by HughE Dillon
Photos by HughE Dillon