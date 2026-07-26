IMAX 70mm screenings of "The Odyssey" at King of Prussia theater to resume

The Regal movie theater in King of Prussia says its IMAX 70mm projector is working again after an outage that affected screenings of "The Odyssey."

In a post on Instagram Sunday morning, the theater said, "We are very pleased to report that our IMAX 70mm projector is repaired and functional. We will resume 70mm Film Presentations with our 8am show of The Odyssey on Sunday."

Additional showtimes will be announced later, the post says.

The King of Prussia theater is one of just 41 in the world — and the only one in Pennsylvania — screening Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in the 70mm IMAX format. The problems began Friday.

Customers, including some who traveled for hours, said they were offered refunds and the chance to watch the movie in the digital IMAX format for free.

Nolan, who directed the film, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King the 70mm format offers a much sharper image and is more similar to the way our eyes see.

According to the Regal website, showtimes for the IMAX 70mm version of the movie on Sunday are 8:10 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 3:20 p.m. (sold out), 7 p.m. (sold out), 10:40 p.m., and 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Standard and 4DX showtimes are also listed.