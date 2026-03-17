Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
Credit: HughE Dillon