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Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

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Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala

Irish Prime Minister attends the Society of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick Gala
HughE Dillon

  Credit: HughE Dillon

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