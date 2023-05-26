Kim Hudson

Kim Hudson joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in May 2023 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist. She was most recently an anchor, host and reporter in her hometown of St. Louis.

Kim brings more than 20 years of experience from in front and behind the camera in the town where she was born and raised. She first entered the business as a teleprompter operator at CBS affiliate KMOV in 1999. Since then, she broke the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia as an engineer, ongoing protests in Ferguson as a reporter, and the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School -- the 40th school shooting in the U.S. in 2022 -- as an anchor.

When she was 17 years old, Kim found a passion for telling stories with heart and respect for the communities she covers. So, when Kim reports, she does not see interview subjects. She sees neighbors. So if you have something to say, never be afraid to reach out.

Follow Kim on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.