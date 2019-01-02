https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2019/01/Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in June 2021.

Jasmine is no stranger to Philly, she interned at CBS News Philadelphia while a student at Temple University. She later became a News Apprentice at the station in 2015 before joining the digital team as an Assistant Digital Content Producer.

Realizing her passion for reporting and storytelling, Jasmine headed to Shreveport, La., as a general assignment reporter and anchor. She then headed to the well-known KSDK in St. Louis in 2018, where she was a reporter, covering major stories such as the 2020 protests for social justice, the controversy after a couple pointed guns at protestors in their neighborhood, and a violent prison rebellion that included live hits for MSNBC.

