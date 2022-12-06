Zahkee Austin arrested after alleged 3-county crime spree
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted in a violent crime spree that spanned three counties across the region was arrested Tuesday, according to police.
Zahkee Austin, 22, was taken into custody in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.
Police say Austin is a suspect in multiple incidents across our area - including an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.