Zahkee Austin arrested after alleged 3-county crime spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted in a violent crime spree that spanned three counties across the region was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Zahkee Austin, 22, was taken into custody in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police say Austin is a suspect in multiple incidents across our area - including an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

Breaking: Police say Zahkee Austin was arrested in Philly at his home overnight https://t.co/gFV7Y9Tp1u @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ozU4A4AxIX — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 6, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.