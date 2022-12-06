Watch CBS News
Zahkee Austin arrested after alleged 3-county crime spree

By Matt Petrillo, Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted in a violent crime spree that spanned three counties across the region was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Zahkee Austin, 22, was taken into custody in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police say Austin is a suspect in multiple incidents across our area - including an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

December 6, 2022



