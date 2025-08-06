Phillies ace Zack Wheeler's next start pushed back due to shoulder stiffness

The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing Zack Wheeler's next start back at least two days due to the club's ace reporting right shoulder stiffness. Wheeler was sent for an MRI, which came back clean, Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Wednesday.

Wheeler was scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, but is now expected to start Sunday.

Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.40 ERA) will now start Friday's game against the Rangers.

The 35-year-old Wheeler took the loss Saturday in the Phillies' 9-5 defeat to Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Wheeler allowed three earned runs on three homers and nine hits in six innings. He threw 98 pitches in the loss.

Since July 1, Wheeler has surrendered seven homers across 32 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA in five starts. In his previous 17 starts, he allowed just 10 homers in 107 innings.

Wheeler is 9-5 with a 2.64 ERA, ninth-best in MLB, and leads National League pitchers with 182 strikeouts in 22 starts. He trails only Boston Red Sox lefty Garrett Crochet for the MLB lead.

The Phillies will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon.

contributed to this report.