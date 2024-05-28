Explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, heavily damages building

Explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, damages downtown building Explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, damages downtown building 00:34

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) -- An explosion caused extensive damage to a building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon.

The front of the Realty Building on East Federal Street is damaged and the facade was blown off, CBS affiliate WKBN reported. Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is "fluid but under control."

Firefighters could be seen pulling people out of the building, which houses a Chase Bank at the bottom and apartments up top, WKBN said. People were being loaded into ambulances, according to the TV station, but there's been no official word yet on injuries.

(Photo: WKBN)

Those in the area reported hearing a loud boom and smoke could be seen, according to WKBN. Witnesses said they smelled gas.

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Youngstown is about an hour from Pittsburgh, near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. KDKA-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

