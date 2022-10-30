Young Phils fan and the Astro fan he yelled at talk to CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A clip of a 5-year-old Phillies fan heckling an Astros fan during Game 1 of the World Series is going viral. CBS3 spoke to the boy, his father and the opposing Astros fan to find out how the conversation started.

A five-second clip of Carson Wallace yelling "Let's go" into the face of an Astros fan is attracting attention both online and among his friends at the Hatboro Little League fields.

"This guy was talking crap," Carson Wallace said. "So, they hit a homer and he yelled in my face. We hit a homer, I yelled in his face back because I'm vicious."

That viciousness was passed down to him by his dad Robert Wallace.

"I try to bring them up like I was brought up," Robert Wallace, the father, said.

He says the Astros fan is the one who started it all.

"The guy that is in the picture with Carson, he screamed in his face first," Robert Wallace said.

But lifelong Astros fan Ricky Dennis says that's not exactly how it went down.

"Yeah, there was back and forth going on obviously, but nothing crazy," Dennis said. "We didn't cuss at the kids or anything like that. He wouldn't be quiet the whole game."

One of the other teams at the Little League field, coincidentally, were the Astros which led to, yet again, another confrontation.

Regardless of all the trash-talking, Carson Wallace says he doesn't regret a thing.

"It made me feel good because they lost," he said.

The family is enjoying all the attention this fan faceoff has generated.

"It made Carson's head a little bit bigger and he doesn't need that," Robert Wallace said.

And for Dennis, it's all in good fun.

"At the end of the game, we all shook hands and said good luck," Dennis said.

A memorable meeting that came out of a shared love for baseball, and it could happen again because Dennis will be at games 4 and 5 in Philadelphia.