You can donate unwrapped toys at Flyers games until Dec. 20

Flyers doing their part to make season brighter for many

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers are in the giving spirit this holiday season. They are doing their part to make the season brighter for so many.

'Tis the season for sharing and the Flyers are saying game-on to give.

Every home game you can give a little gift through Dec. 20 at the Wells Fargo Center to the Salvation Army.

It's a team effort to give a little Christmas to the children in need, says Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Salvation Army Divisional Secretary for Greater Philadelphia.

"The reality is that the Salvation Army is just made up of a few people to serve the community. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the army behind the army, like our partnership with the Flyers," Cowen-Zanders said.

So, the goal is to make giving an event like going to a Flyers game and the Flyers have been trying to do their part, says Cindy Stutman, Flyers SVP of Community Relations.

"At this time of year, it's important for us as an organization and as for the players specifically, to give back and we're really proud to be able to do our part," Stutman said.

Even Gritty is getting in on the action.

"Christmas is so important for generosity, it teaches our kids how to share and were fortunate to have them but if everyone could donate to these kids, especially for our community for the Flyers, that would be awesome. That would be the best gift ever and they would remember it forever," Flyers fan Ali Devito said.