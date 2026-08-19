Man vandalized "YO/OY" statue outside Jewish museum in Philadelphia, police say

Police in Philadelphia are looking for a man they say vandalized a statue outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History earlier this month.

The man vandalized the yellow "YO/OY" sculpture outside the museum near 6th and Market streets shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 13, Philadelphia police said. Surveillance video shows the man vandalizing the statue and then entering the SEPTA 5th Street station through the southeast stairs.

Police describe the man as 50-60 years old with tattoos who was wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts and red and white Nike Air Jordans.

Philadelphia Police

The vandalism has already been cleaned up, the museum said.

"At a time of heightened antisemitism and hatred directed at Jews in America and around the world, incidents like this are deeply troubling – but they will not intimidate us or change who we are," the museum said in a statement.

The museum building and its Israeli flag were also vandalized in August 2025.

Pennsylvania ranked fourth in the country for antisemitic incidents in recent years, which are rising, according to a 2025 report from the Anti-Defamation League.

Anyone with information should contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048.