Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia vandalized twice within a week

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia was vandalized for the second time within a week on Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to the museum on the 100 block of South Independence Mall East at around 4:45 a.m. for the report of vandalism at the museum.

Officers arrived at the scene and found red spray-painted graffiti on the exterior of the Museum of American Jewish History. A spokesperson for the museum said the building was vandalized last week as well. In both cases, the vandal used red paint to cover a message about standing with Israel beneath an Israeli flag.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The vandalism is under investigation.