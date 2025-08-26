Jewish community in Philadelphia saddened, outraged by vandalism at Weitzman National Museum

Red graffiti can still be seen spray-painted over the Israeli flag that's hanging on the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

The museum said this vandalism, which happened early Monday morning, is the second incident in two weeks.

"Appallingly, vandalizing Jewish institutions has become a daily occurrence in America. The Anti-Defamation League reported over 9,000 cases of antisemitism just this past year. Unfortunately, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History has become part of that statistic," Dan Tadmor, the president and CEO of the museum, said.

Tadmor said before the two-year commemoration of Oct. 7, they will be swapping their flag with a sign calling for the release of the remaining hostages and have other new exhibitions planned for 2026.

In response to the vandalism, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said they are saddened and outraged. They said the acts of hate have no place in Philadelphia or anywhere in the nation.

"An attack on the Weitzman is not only an attack on the Jewish community, but also on the values of education, inclusion and cultural understanding that strengthen our society," the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said in a statement.

Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian, from the Congregation Mikveh Israel, which is right down the street, said the silver lining is that these events bring everyone together and make them stronger.

"Unfortunately in a state right now where vandalism and attacks on the Jewish people both here in Philadelphia and unfortunately across the world right now are both disheartening and terrifying but at the same time not shocking," Zarnighian said

Zarnighian said his synagogue was vandalized two years ago, so he is no stranger to the hate.

Zarnighian said the Weitzman is a place that welcomes everyone and holds a special place in Philadelphia.

"They are walking into one of the most significant displays, one of the most significant cradles of Jewish history and heritage in the United States," Zarnighian said.

Zarnighian hopes the hate soon ends.

"We simply want peace," he said. "We want to live in solidarity with one another, and of course everybody wants to see the end to this brutal war in the Middle East."