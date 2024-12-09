Firefighter hurt, two families out of their homes after house fire in Yeadon, Delaware County

A large fire destroyed a house in Yeadon, Delaware County overnight, sending one firefighter to the hospital and forcing two families from their homes.

The building, located on the 700 block of West Cobbs Creek Parkway, was made up of two homes that share a wall and a chimney. The fire originated on one half of the structure, and firefighters had to smash all the windows to help clear the blaze.

Crews arrived at the home just after midnight on Monday and spent the morning knocking down flames. Yeadon Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Kunkle said between 60 and 70 firefighters were needed to put out the fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Luckily, no one was inside the side of the home that caught fire, but a family was inside the other half of the building at the time.

That family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.