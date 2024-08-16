Creators of "Yall Drawn" the movie hope it gives young Philadelphians a reality check

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The red carpet is being rolled out as the City of Brotherly Love gets set to shine on the big screen.

The movie, "Yall Drawn," premiered Friday around the Delaware Valley, and will soon be released across the country.

It's part comedy, mixed with exaggerated reality, and highlights Philadelphia's vibrant culture while also casting a shadow on the senseless violence involving teens and young people across the city.

"The overall goal is to get the message to the youth just so they can see from afar how they look," said Richard Harris.

Richard Harris and Maurquis Boone helped produce, direct and star in the film. The title, they say, is slang for someone who is drawing unwanted attention and they hope it grabs the attention of youngsters involved in gangs and rap culture in the city. The film works to show them how they come across rather than telling or lecturing them.

"When you look at the number of carjackings and just how kids are throwing their life away...we had to make something just to tell them to stop," said Boone.

The movie was shot across the Philadelphia area over several weeks. It showcases local comedians, social media influencers, activists and characters, who young people can relate to.

"We have five million followers worth of social media comedians. Just Meatball alone, she has over one million followers," Boone said.

On Friday, the movie premiered at six theaters around the city and South Jersey. Harris and Boone said they hope it not only entertains but, sparks conversations about social impact and makes people think twice about their actions.

"It's definitely a subliminal message for them just to stop and enjoy yourself, enjoy life," Boone said.

"I'm speechless how the whole city got behind us and supported us....we taking it all in right now," Harris said.

Boone and Harris told CBS News Philadelphia that a Yall Drawn Part 2 is already in the works.