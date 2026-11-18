Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old New Jersey boy who was critically injured after being hit by a baseball before a game earlier this year, has died, Xavier Strong said on social media.

Xavier was warming up for a Little League baseball game in Maple Shade, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026, when he was accidentally hit in the neck with a baseball. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition on a ventilator.

"Though only 12 years old, Xavier fulfilled a purpose that many never discover in a lifetime. He was a fisher of men," Xavier Strong wrote in part. "His faith pointed countless people to Jesus, and his legacy will continue to echo through generations."

The news sparked an outpouring of support from around the world. People, from teammates to professional athletes, heard about Xavier's situation and sent words of support and strength.