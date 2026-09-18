Xavier Taylor's father shares health update 4 months after freak baseball injury: "He hears us"

It's been almost four months since a boy in South Jersey was critically injured after being hit by a baseball before a game. The freak accident was heard around the world and people have been pulling for Xavier Taylor ever since.

His father, Gregory Taylor, is all in on faith and hope.

"The point that we're at right now, doctors and medical professionals said we shouldn't have gotten to this point," Taylor said.

In May, Xavier was accidentally hit in the neck by a baseball while warming up for a game. He immediately collapsed.

"Just at that right moment that his heart was contracting and reacting, that it rendered him unconscious and he fell," Gregory Taylor said.

He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital but has since moved to a care facility. He is still on a ventilator, but the Taylor family remains hopeful and steadfast in their faith. People around the world, from teammates to professional athletes, heard about Xavier's situation and sent words of support and strength.

"The support, the thoughts, the prayers got us day by day," he said.

The family has also had to deal with AI-generated images of their son and false information about his condition spreading on social media.

"It just misinforms the caring public," he said.

Gregory Taylor encourages people to get credible information and updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages called "Xavier Strong." In the meantime, they'll do what they've always done: keep the faith.

"I stand from day one to whatever day we're at now that it doesn't matter. He hears us. He feels the presence of us in the room," he said.

The Taylor family is hosting an event at the Woodlawn Sports Complex at 5 p.m. on Saturday to thank the community for their support and offer information about the "All Things Foundation," their new foundation, which brings together baseball and faith.