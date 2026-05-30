South Jersey community prays with family for 12-year-old injured in neck by baseball before game

Standing with their arms raised toward the intensive care unit, the family of 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, friends, teammates, and community members gathered outside Cooper University Hospital Saturday night for a prayer vigil.

Xavier's family says they believe in the power of prayer and are hoping for a miracle.

"Our youngest son brought a pair of shoes for him the first day we got here and said these are for Xav when he comes home because he's walking out of here dad," said Greg Taylor, Xavier's father.

Taylor says on Tuesday, his son was warming up before a game with his Maple Shade Youth Baseball team. Xavier was walking to the dugout when he was hit in the back of the neck with a baseball that was thrown by another player. Taylor says his son collapsed and went into cardiac arrest before being airlifted to Cooper.

"He's still in extremely critical condition, still on a ventilator constantly for him. We're just pushing day by day to hope that the activity comes back," Taylor said.

Many people at the prayer vigil wore t-shirts that say 'Shade Strong' with Xavier's name. Others wore shirts with the number six, which is his jersey number.

"It just shows how much the Taylor family has impacted everybody, but I really believe that just prayer and faith and unity has really brought everyone together," said Sarah DiPhillipo, a family friend.

Xavier is a pitcher and also plays shortstop. He loves the game of baseball, and family friends say youth teams across the country are also showing support hoping he recovers.

"I'm having people that I know in Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas sending us like we're wearing 6s on our cheeks for Xavier at this game," said Lisa Duvall, a family friend.

Taylor says he has spoken to his son's teammate, who threw the ball that hit Xavier. He says he does not blame him and calls it a freak accident.

Taylor says his family will remain at Xavier's bedside. Right now, they're relying on their faith, and the encouragement and comfort from the community is what keeps them going.

"It's undeniably the reason why we're able to support each other and support Xavier in whatever he needs," Taylor said.