Wrestling fans from across the country pack Lincoln Financial Field for the "Ultimate Wrestling Fan Experience"

The NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship is being held in Philadelphia this weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.

Across the way at the Lincoln Financial Field, fans could immerse themselves in Phan X: The Ultimate Wrestling Fan Experience. It was filled with demos, vendor tables, and wrestling merch.

"All the coaches and wrestlers, it's like walking around in the Super Bowl you know," Omar Holt from Brick, New Jersey said. "It's exciting watching it on TV is great, but being there in person is way better."

"It's great comparing high school wrestling and college wrestling. It's crazy to see the gap. It's really cool," said Mason Pacitto from Phoenixville.

Wrestlers and fans of all ages came from all over the county, including Gina Egeland and Angie Colman, who came all the way from Iowa.

"It's kind of my passion, my guilty pleasure. I don't know. We came out as a girls trip," said Egeland.

"I attended numerous national championships throughout the U.S. Just follow wrestling. Just a fan," Colman said.

CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia also learned that President Donald Trump is expected to visit Philadelphia for the event as well. It starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

Many say they can't wait to get a peak at the action and see the top college wrestlers battle it out on the mat.

For some young wrestlers, they have a dream to be a D1 wrestler one day.

"Just trying to imagine being there is insane. You have all the fans around you and you are on that mat," said Greyson Sauer.

Also signing autographs was wrestling legend Dan Gable.

"Hey, I am just happy to be in Philadelphia in a place where they just won't the Super Bowl and having an arena full of people for wrestling," said Gable.

Wrestling fans all agree that it's the love of sports that brings everyone together.

"Wrestling is a sport unlike anything else. The amount of high school stars and college guys I have seen today, it's just crazy you know," said Noah Pacitto of Phoenixville.