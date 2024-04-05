Which Philadelphia athletes would make the best cameos at WrestleMania 40?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WWE events have already started in Philadelphia as WrestleMania returns to the city for the first time in 25 years this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.
On Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poked the bear with Philadelphians and sent a stray in the direction of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Rock will wrestle on Saturday night at the Linc, but which Philadelphia athletes from each team would make the best cameos at WrestleMania 40? Let's break it down.
Jason Kelce
Kelce, the recently retired legendary Philadelphia Eagles center, is built for an event like WrestleMania. He's the ultimate showman. There have been rumors leading up to the event that the WWE reached out to Kelce about attending WrestleMania.
What if Kelce and Hurts come out to fight The Rock on Saturday night after his comments at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center? The event is scripted perfectly for Kelce to make an entrance into the Linc with his luchador mask and wreak havoc in the ring.
Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road for the entire weekend, so reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid isn't making an appearance at WrestleMania.
But Embiid has a long history as a wrestling fan since he began playing for the Sixers. After returning from a knee injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder this week, Embiid was wearing a shirt from Triple H post-game in the locker room.
Throughout his career following big moments in games, Embiid celebrates by doing the D-Generation X chop, which was made famous by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Embiid has been fined multiple times by the NBA for the "obscene gesture."
Triple H made an appearance with Embiid in the 2021 playoffs to ring the bell before a game against the Atlanta Hawks. He's also even offered to pay Embiid's fines in the past for the D-Generation X celebrations.
Nick Castellanos
Castellanos, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder who isn't shy to speak his mind, would make an interesting cameo at WrestleMania. Like the Sixers, the Phillies are away this weekend, playing a series against the Washington Nationals, so unfortunately this won't happen.
Castellanos took up jiu-jitsu in the offseason with his son, Liam, according to a story in The Athletic, so he could bring some moves to the ring on wrestling's biggest stage. Maybe he could've brought some Scooby-Doo-type moves to Linc? Who knows.
Ivan Fedotov
Fedotov has only played one game for the Philadelphia Flyers since he finally came over from Russia's KHL, but he fits the part of a WWE member.
Fedotov is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and had to serve a year in Russia's military after he allegedly tried to evade military service.
Could you image Fedotov, standing at nearly 7 feet tall, coming out at the Linc with a goalie mask and stick to face The Rock in a showdown? The entire stadium would erupt.