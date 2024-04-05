Which Philadelphia athletes would make the best cameos at WrestleMania 40?

WWE fans flock to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40; The Rock takes a jab at Eagles fans

WWE fans flock to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40; The Rock takes a jab at Eagles fans

WWE fans flock to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40; The Rock takes a jab at Eagles fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WWE events have already started in Philadelphia as WrestleMania returns to the city for the first time in 25 years this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poked the bear with Philadelphians and sent a stray in the direction of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Rock will wrestle on Saturday night at the Linc, but which Philadelphia athletes from each team would make the best cameos at WrestleMania 40? Let's break it down.

Jason Kelce

Kelce, the recently retired legendary Philadelphia Eagles center, is built for an event like WrestleMania. He's the ultimate showman. There have been rumors leading up to the event that the WWE reached out to Kelce about attending WrestleMania.

Jason Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, in Orchard Park, New York. Getty Images

What if Kelce and Hurts come out to fight The Rock on Saturday night after his comments at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center? The event is scripted perfectly for Kelce to make an entrance into the Linc with his luchador mask and wreak havoc in the ring.

Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road for the entire weekend, so reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid isn't making an appearance at WrestleMania.

But Embiid has a long history as a wrestling fan since he began playing for the Sixers. After returning from a knee injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder this week, Embiid was wearing a shirt from Triple H post-game in the locker room.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers (L) and Triple H perform before Game One of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center. Getty Images

Throughout his career following big moments in games, Embiid celebrates by doing the D-Generation X chop, which was made famous by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Embiid has been fined multiple times by the NBA for the "obscene gesture."

Triple H made an appearance with Embiid in the 2021 playoffs to ring the bell before a game against the Atlanta Hawks. He's also even offered to pay Embiid's fines in the past for the D-Generation X celebrations.

Nick Castellanos

Castellanos, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder who isn't shy to speak his mind, would make an interesting cameo at WrestleMania. Like the Sixers, the Phillies are away this weekend, playing a series against the Washington Nationals, so unfortunately this won't happen.

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos flips his bat after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Castellanos took up jiu-jitsu in the offseason with his son, Liam, according to a story in The Athletic, so he could bring some moves to the ring on wrestling's biggest stage. Maybe he could've brought some Scooby-Doo-type moves to Linc? Who knows.

Ivan Fedotov

Fedotov has only played one game for the Philadelphia Flyers since he finally came over from Russia's KHL, but he fits the part of a WWE member.

Ivan Fedotov #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during the second period against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on April 1 in Philadelphia, Getty Images

Fedotov is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and had to serve a year in Russia's military after he allegedly tried to evade military service.

Could you image Fedotov, standing at nearly 7 feet tall, coming out at the Linc with a goalie mask and stick to face The Rock in a showdown? The entire stadium would erupt.