WWE World at WrestleMania 40: Tickets, schedules, Superstars and more

Philadelphia expects economic boost of tens of millions of dollars from WrestleMania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before the stars of the wrestling world climb into the ring at WrestleMania 40, fans from around the country can get their WWE superstar fix at WWE World in the heart of Philadelphia.

WWE World, described as the "ultimate five-day fan experience," kicks off Thursday, April 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Before you head to WWE World this week, here's what you need to know.

When is WWE World?

WWE World opens at noon on Thursday, April 4, and runs throughout WrestleMania 40 weekend. It wraps up on Monday, April 8.

Where will WWE World take place?

While WrestleMania 40 will happen at Lincoln Financial Field, WWE World is back in Center City at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The convention center is located at 1101 Arch Street.

Parking at, traveling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center

There multiple parking garages and surface lots located within blocks of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Parking rates along the perimeter of the building vary.

The convention center is also accessible via regional rail at SEPTA's Jefferson Station and other public transportation.

SEPTA had added extra Broad Street Line and Regional Rail service for WrestleMania events throughout the weekend.

Do you need tickets for WWE World?

Yes, you'll need tickets to attend WWE World. Tickets range in price from $30 to $300 and can be purchased as single or five-day passes.

General admission tickets get visitors access to autograph stages with WWE Superstars, but tickets for autographs with Legends Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker are an additional cost.

What Superstars will be at WWE World?

Fans can grab photos and hear from dozens of WWE Superstars throughout the weekend.

Thursday, April 4

Pete Dunne

Carlito

Jinder Mahal

Dragon Lee

Chelsea Green

Maxxine Dupri

Johnny Gargano

JD McDonagh

Tommaso Ciampa

Ivy Nile

Friday, April 5

Grayson Waller

MVP

Zelina Vega

Otis

Candice LeRae

Apollo Crews

Tyler Bate

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

Roxanne Perez

Saturday, April 6

Karl Anderson

Zoey Stark

Julius Creed

Brutus Creed

Michin

Piper Niven

B-Fab

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Joe Gacy



Sunday, April 7

Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Andrade

Tyler Breeze

Indi Hartwell

Oba Femi

Thea Hail

Odyssey Jones



Monday, April 8

Cora Jade

Trick Williams

Tegan Nox

Luke Gallows

Ridge Holland

Rezar

Akam

Alba Fyre

Noam Dar

Lyra Valkyria

Lil Wayne coming to WrestleMania 40, debuting new single

What's on the WWE World schedule?

According to WWE, here's what's on the schedule at WWE World, from April 4-8.

Thursday, April 4

WWE2K Showdown WWE 2K24 Gaming Tournament featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more

WWE World Main Stage "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio



Friday, April 5

Pat McAfee Show Live Live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show featuring guests Triple H, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley & Logan Paul

Up Up Down Down Live Stream The Up Up Down Down live stream featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and more

WWE World Main Stage Featuring Becky Lynch and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins



Saturday, April 6

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary Panel Panel discussion on WWE's newest documentary featuring Big E, Natalya, JoJo, Taylor Rotunda and more

WWE World Main Stage Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton



Sunday, April 7

The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is live from WWE World and hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with special appearances by WWE Superstars

WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel featuring CM Punk CM Punk and Mattel personalities discuss Mattel products

WWE World Main Stage WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley



Monday, April 8

Pat McAfee Show Live Live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show featuring WWE Superstars

WWE World Main Stage Bianca Belair and Jey Uso

