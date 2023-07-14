Phillies' Nick Castellanos believes Scooby-Doo is a superhero. Now, there's a T-shirt.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is Scooby-Doo a superhero? Phillies All-Star Nick Castellanos believes so.

Castellanos linked up with the Pennsylvania SPCA and InTheClutch.com to create a T-shirt benefiting the commonwealth's most vulnerable animals. The shirt is available for sale online and 20% of sales will go toward the PSPCA.

The shirt has Castellanos' Phillies No. 8 on the back with a Scooby-Doo-themed logo on the front.

Pennsylvania SPCA

"When we were approached to be the beneficiary of this special T-shirt design, we jumped at the opportunity," PSPCA director of public relations Gillian Kocher said in a news release. "We are no strangers to the superpowers of dogs, we see their resilience and unbreakable spirit every day in the work that we do. We are grateful that we aren't alone in recognizing this, and cannot thank Nick and his family enough for thinking of us."

Castellanos previously wore a T-shirt designed by his son Liam on the red carpet at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game that benefitted Dragonfly Foundation, which helps children fighting cancer.

The T-shirt is now available to buy online.