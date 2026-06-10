How Coast Guard is preparing to keep Delaware River, Philadelphia safe during World Cup

As Philadelphia prepares to host its first FIFA Men's World Cup matches, the U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to keep the region safe.

The Coast Guard is part of a massive security operation surrounding the tournament, one of the largest international events Philadelphia has ever hosted.

Petty Officer First Class Preston McKernan is among the Coast Guard crews who will be watching for suspicious activity and potential threats on the Delaware River.

"This event is worldwide," McKernan said. "I've been doing this for almost 20 years now, and I have never seen anything this big in my career."

Lincoln Financial Field, temporarily renamed as Philadelphia Stadium, is set to host six World Cup matches. With thousands of visitors expected to travel to the region, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay anticipates an increase in recreational boat traffic and is already stepping up patrols on the river.

"The biggest challenge is going to be the amount of people, the number of people that we're anticipating on the water and on land," McKernan said.

While crews patrol the river, Coast Guard personnel at the station are monitoring activity across the region and coordinating resources.

Lt. Tyric Burge uses a large map of the region's waterways to help track maritime traffic and direct boat crews where they are needed most.

"Our main goal is to control, secure and defend our ports and waterways," Burge said.

The Coast Guard will also be enforcing security zones during the tournament. Crews can use flashing blue lights to stop boaters for safety inspections, investigate impaired operators and keep vessels out of restricted areas.

"If you see Coast Guard with blue lights on, then that's pretty much where we'll be as far as establishing a security zone," McKernan said. "Our advice to boaters is just try to stay clear of the Coast Guard with the blue lights on."

Coast Guard officials said they have spent the past year planning, training and coordinating with partner agencies ahead of the World Cup.

With the tournament set to draw visitors from around the world, the Coast Guard said it is ready to help secure the region both on the water and along the waterfront.