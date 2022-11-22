World Cup 2022: Where to watch in Philadelphia

Philadelphia woman to be one of 5 women refs at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Philadelphia woman to be one of 5 women refs at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Philadelphia woman to be one of 5 women refs at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar and many Americans are anticipating the USA's return after missing the 2018 tournament. The U.S. men's national team's first match of group play against Wales ended in a tie on Monday.

Now, the stage is set for a big matchup against England Friday, Nov. 25. The USMNT will finish Group play against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

All of the USA's matches are at 2 p.m. EST.

For those of you planning to sneak out of work early, here's a list of the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the World Cup.

This traditional Irish pub is located in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood and is always crowded with soccer fans rooting for their favorite English Premier League teams.

This German-style beer hall is located on 7th and South Streets. For anyone who is off this week, Brauhaus Schmitz will be open for all World Cup matches beginning at 8 a.m. - except on Thanksgiving Day, when the bar is closed. You can catch a "big viewing block party" on Friday, Nov. 25 when USA plays England.

This Irish pub in Center City is opening extra early for soccer fans in Philadelphia to get a seat ahead of the 8 a.m. matches. They're also adding a special brunch menu and drink specials. Reservations are not being accepted during the World Cup, but the pub is opening 30 minutes before the 8 a.m. matches so you can secure your seat. Check out their special brunch menu and what matches they will be showing on their website.

Tir Na nOg is home to English Premier League fans on the weekends and has an outdoor seating area that overlooks Philadelphia's Love Park. They will be opening early for all 8 a.m. matches during the World Cup -- and what better way to start your morning than with an Irish coffee?

Who wouldn't want to watch USA soccer at the oldest bar in the city? McGillin's opened early on Monday for the USA-Wales match and will be showing other World Cup matches throughout the tournament. Follow them on social media to find out if or when they are opening early and what specials they are offering.

Watch the USA #WorldCup game @McGillins! (We normally open at 4 pm on Mondays - but opened early today 11/21 for the game)



Game-time specials on Modelo; Red, White & Bleu Burger; BUDWEISER “FIFA World Cup” Aluminum Bottles with souvenir bottle opener (while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/G8rcU8eXgN — McGillin's (@McGillins) November 21, 2022

Another Philadelphia staple sports bar, Chickie's & Pete's has multiple locations throughout the region and is the perfect spot to grab a drink and some food while watching your favorite soccer team during the World Cup.

A charming little spot in Old City, The Plough & The Stars will be opening at 8 a.m. from Nov. 21 through the 28 for the World Cup matches. This authentic Irish pub is a great spot for a warm, comforting meal while watching the tournament.

Located in Northern Liberties, O'Neals Pub is home to many soccer fans. The pub shows most soccer league matches and will be airing World Cup matches for fans of all nations. They also just released a hot drink menu for the winter.

Our #hotdrinksoncolddays menu is officially out - stop by and warm up with one of our hot drinks !! Posted by O'Neals Pub on Monday, November 21, 2022

Did we miss your favorite bar to watch the World Cup? Email us and tell us why it's your favorite.