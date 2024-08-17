Watch CBS News
Industrial worker killed after he was electrocuted, fell 3 stories working at Philadelphia home

By Jessica MacAulay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An industrial worker is dead after he was electrocuted and fell three stories from a scaffolding structure in Kensington Saturday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police said the man was 30 years old and had been working at a home on the 2200 block of East Cambria Street at the time of the industrial accident. Authorities did not immediately provide the man's name.

Investigators said the accident happened at around 8:18 a.m. and medics pronounced the 30-year-old dead at 8:26 a.m.

