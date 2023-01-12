Watch CBS News
Road rage incident ends in crash, arrest in SW Philadelphia

Police say road rage led to overturned car in Philadelphia
Police say road rage led to overturned car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car wound up on its hood in Southwest Philadelphia after a road rage incident that started in Delaware County, police say. The crash happened at 65th Street and Grays Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. 

Detectives say a crash at the police district building at 64th Street and Woodland Avenue is also connected to this incident.

At least one person is in police custody and was taken to the hospital. 

Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

January 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

