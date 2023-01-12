Road rage incident ends in crash, arrest in SW Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car wound up on its hood in Southwest Philadelphia after a road rage incident that started in Delaware County, police say. The crash happened at 65th Street and Grays Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Detectives say a crash at the police district building at 64th Street and Woodland Avenue is also connected to this incident.
At least one person is in police custody and was taken to the hospital.
Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved.
