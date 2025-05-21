Watch CBS News
Driver, homeowner recovering after crash that destroyed Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, home

By Ryan Hughes, Tom Gardiner

Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, home demolished after dump truck crash
It was a dramatic crash caught on a dashcam.

A dump truck ran off the road and crashed into a home in Woodbury Township, New Jersey, after the driver lost control during a medical emergency.

"It's a miracle that he's alive and through the grace of God," said Charles Zeisloft, the president of Zeisloft Trucking.

Zeisloft said he raced to the scene moments after watching the dashcam video, which showed the horrifying moments when one of his drivers had a medical emergency behind the wheel. The footage shows the truck snap a utility pole, plow through several yards, and then — as the truck gained speed — smash into the home and nearly land in the basement.

"My driver, he's an emotional mess right now. He's getting hit with a lot of stuff too, he just lost his livelihood. Knowing he had a seizure, he can no longer drive a commercial vehicle," Zeisloft said.

"It was upsetting. All the guys in the shop, we just were speechless. We didn't know what to say," said Herb Foster, who works with the driver.

Neighbors living on Woodbury Glassboro Road heard the impact Tuesday afternoon and raced outside to help.

The homeowner's brother told CBS News Philadelphia that his brother was sitting in the living room when the truck made impact, and he was pushed into the bedroom. 

The driver was trapped in the cab with the weight of the house on top of his truck, and it took hours — and specialized crews — for both men to be rescued.

"Both the homeowner and my driver are both stable, thank heavens, thank God," Zeisloft said.

Zeisloft says the driver did everything right before having the medical emergency, and he has worked for his company for 25 to 30 years. Zeisloft also knows the homeowner personally. He says the man's deceased wife used to be his son's caregiver.

"He did lose everything, but there are some bright spots. Linda was his wife's name. they found her urn in the debris so that was a positive thing that he was able to save and have her urn," Zeisloft said.

The driver's wallet was also found in the debris.

The home has been demolished.

