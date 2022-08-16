Watch CBS News
Woman who woke from coma after being struck by car in Philadelphia identified

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a woman who woke from a coma in a hospital after she was struck by a car has been identified. Police say hospital staff is now working to reunite the victim with her family.

Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July.

The driver stayed on the scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital. Medical staff says she had been in a coma for two weeks with no relatives by her bedside. 

Police released a photo of the woman and a tattoo of hers in hopes the public could help identify her. 

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

